'Annie, Jr.' brings a beloved story to the Racine Children’s Theatre

RACINE — “Annie, Jr.” is the next Racine Children’s Theatre performance at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave. It will be staged Friday through Sunday, Nov. 18-20.

In 1930’s New York City, an orphan named Annie lives a “hard knock life” at an orphanage run by the cruel Miss Hannigan. Annie dreams of being reunited with her parents and escapes the orphanage to try and find them. In adventure after adventure, Annie foils Miss Hannigan’s evil ways, befriends President Franklin Roosevelt, and finds a new family in billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his secretary Grace Farrell and a lovable mutt named Sandy. Memorable songs include “Tomorrow,” “Easy Street,” “Little Girls,” and “It’s A Hard Knock Life.”