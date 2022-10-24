'Annie, Jr.' brings a beloved story to the Racine Children’s Theatre

RACINE — “Annie, Jr.” is the next Racine Children’s Theatre performance at the Racine Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave. It will be staged Friday through Sunday, Nov. 18-20.
In 1930’s New York City, an orphan named Annie lives a “hard knock life” at an orphanage run by the cruel Miss Hannigan. Annie dreams of being reunited with her parents and escapes the orphanage to try and find them. In adventure after adventure, Annie foils Miss Hannigan’s evil ways, befriends President Franklin Roosevelt, and finds a new family in billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his secretary Grace Farrell and a lovable mutt named Sandy. Memorable songs include “Tomorrow,” “Easy Street,” “Little Girls,” and “It’s A Hard Knock Life.”
“Annie, Jr.” is performed by Gilmore Fine Arts. Packy, the RCT friendly elephant mascot, will greet the audience at the performance.
People are also reading…
Performances take place at 6 p.m. Nov. 18, and noon, 2 and 4 p.m. Nov. 19-20. Tickets cost $7. Call 262-633-4218 or go to racinetheatre.org.
In this Series
Things to do in and around Racine County
-
It's time for some Halloween scares. Here's where to go to find them in Racine and Kenosha counties
-
Candy Crawl and Halloween Scavenger Hunt in Downtown Racine
-
Whale of a Tale: "Moby Dick" musical comedy at Sixth Street Theatre
- 51 updates