Annette Carbajal

Place Of Employment: Ascension Medical Group Internal Medicine

Title 1: LPN

Degree certification - Type And Institution Attended: Gateway Technical College

Hometown: Racine

What Made You Decide To Become A Nurse?

I knew becoming a nurse would be a fulfilling way of life and not just a job.

How Many Years Have Worked As A Nurse?

40

What's Been Your Most Memorable Experience?

Every day is a new experience and memory.

What Challenges Did The Pandemic Present For You As A Nurse?

During the pandemic it was difficult to see family members separated from their loved ones when they were ill.

What Motivates You To Show Up To Work Each Day?

My coworkers motivate and support me. The physicians are great. My fellow nurses Karen Kontowicz, Kelly Smith, Beverly Springer and Julie Boone make a great team.

Who Inspires You?

My Mother inspires me. She was able to overcome many obstacles in her life with her strong faith in God and her love and kindness to all.

