 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Anne J. Symoens

  • 0
Anne Symoens

Anne J. Symoens, 7900 block of Ridgeway Drive, Burlington, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense, with a minor child in the vehicle), obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News