Trinidad.jpg

Anna Trinidad, 1000 block of Parker Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (second and subsequent offense), manufacture/deliver heroin with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park (second and subsequent offense), maintaining a drug trafficking place (second and subsequent offense), possession of drug paraphernalia.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments