RACINE — The Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., announced the lineup for its upcoming 36th annual Animal Crackers Concert Series.

The Wednesday night Animal Crackers concerts, a longstanding Racine tradition, feature numerous dining options on site for audiences, who listen to artists from across the U.S. performing in front of scenic Lake Michigan.

Grammy-winner Terrance Simien & The Zydeco Experience kicks off the series on July 12. He creates “a hypnotic blend of New Orleans funk-reggae-flavored-world-blues-American zydeco roots music,” according to concert organizers.

Mindi Abair is the next performer, playing on July 26. During her 21-year recording career, saxophonist/vocalist Abair has garnered two Grammy nominations, recorded with some of the biggest names in music, and built a substantial following among jazz and blues audiences for “her soaring melodies and powerhouse style. She is also the featured saxophonist on “American Idol” and has also performed with The Roots on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” along with performing on tour with Duran Duran and Aerosmith. As a solo artist, Abair has consistently topped the Billboard Contemporary Jazz and Blues charts.

Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials performs on Aug. 9. In Chicago, a city overflowing with unrivaled blues talent, world-renowned Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials have been standing tall for more than 30 years. “The band’s big sound, fueled by Lil’ Ed’s gloriously rollicking slide work and deep blues string bending, along with his rough-edged, soulful vocals, is as real and hard-hitting as Chicago blues gets,” organizers said.

Steely Dane wraps up the summer series, performing on Aug. 23. Winner of the MAMA award for best cover band and Madison Magazine’s Best Cover Band, Steely Dane is dedicated to not only faithfully reproducing the Steely Dan and Donald Fagen songbook, but to bringing an energetic live-show experience to the crowd. The band features Kenosha natives in its lineup.