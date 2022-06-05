Animal Crackers Jazz Series returns to Racine Zoo

RACINE — The Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St., has announced the lineup for the 35th annual Animal Crackers Concert Series.

Animal Crackers concerts are a Racine tradition that residents have come to enjoy year after year. Season tickets are now on sale and make great gifts. Be sure to save these dates (July 13, July 27, Aug. 10 and Aug. 24), invite your friends, grab your folding chairs and take in the scenic views of Lake Michigan while listening to artists from across the United States and atop the charts.

“I am so excited for the Animal Crackers concerts this season,” said said Beth Heidorn, Racine Zoo executive director. “We have some amazing artists that will be performing at the zoo and we want you to join us. This tried and true event gets everyone together for friendship, good food and drinks and more importantly music. These concerts benefit the zoo and our animals, and are one more great thing to do in Racine.”

Roman Street

Roman Street will be kicking off the series on Wednesday, July 13. Brothers Noah and Josh Thompson put their guitars together to form Roman Street. Since the college years, this brotherly jam session has developed into a Billboard/iTunes charting band who many have dubbed “the next generation” of jazz fusion. Roman Street, named for an old roman street in the Alps where they studied guitar, is an internationally trained instrumental band specializing in improvisational fusion of classical, gypsy and contemporary jazz, Latin and nuevo flamenco.

They keep it simple — the beautifully organic sound of acoustic instruments played by talented people who love what they are doing. Whether performing as a guitar duo, or with a backing band, Roman Street astounds with music that appeals to fans of many genres. Roman Street has opened concerts/festivals for international sensations George Benson, The Gipsy Kings, Ziggy Marley, Boney James, Dave Koz, The Rippingtons, Earl Klugh, Jesse Cook, Four Play, Maroon 5, Michael McDonald, Bela Fleck and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band.

Marion Meadows

On Wednesday, July 27, the Animal Crackers Concert Series will welcome performer Marion Meadows to the stage. Meadows is a smooth jazz-styled soprano saxophonist and composer. After studying jazz at Rippowam High School in Stamford, Conn., with Anthony Truglia, Meadows attended Berklee College of Music. There he majored in arranging and composition.

He later went to the SUNY Purchase School for the Arts. During his college years he played in a number of bands including disco, R&B and various jazz ensembles. Meadows has recorded and performed over the years with Brook Benton, Eartha Kitt, Phyllis Hyman, Jean Carne, The Temptations, Michael Bolton, Angela Bofill, Will Downing, Bob Baldwin, Chuck Loeb, John Lee, among many others. He has had several commercially successful releases, considerable exposure on smooth jazz radio and has toured internationally.

Steely Dane

Steely Dane is a 13-piece Steely Dan tribute band that will be taking the stage on Wednesday, Aug.10. Winner of the MAMA award for best cover band and Madison Magazine’s Best Cover Band, Steely Dane is dedicated to not only faithfully reproducing the Steely Dan and Donald Fagen songbook, but to bringing an energetic live-show experience to the crowd.

Fifteen of Dane County’s best jazz and rock musicians have banded together around their passion for Steely Dan music, playing in the same configuration as the Steely Dan touring band including a four-piece horn section and three background singers. Shows consist of hits and deep cuts and sometimes even complete albums and are sure to have you out of your seats singing along.

Down to the Bone

To wrap up the series, catch Down To The Bone performing live on Wednesday, Aug. 24. Down To The Bone have been making and performing their trademark jazz-funk grooves since 1995 with 10 albums under their belts, top 10 Billboard jazz chart positions over the years, continuous worldwide radio play and a Grammy nomination. Originally just a U.K. band, the live side also has a U.S. entity led by sax man Dan Boissy. Having played all across America, the band is very happy to bring their groove style to Racine for a first-time performance.

Tickets

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. with concerts beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the gate. Season tickets cost $90. For more information, visit the Racine Zoo website at racinezoo.org/animal-crackers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0