Animal Crackers Jazz Series 2022 lineup announced

RACINE — The Racine Zoo has announced the lineup for the 35th annual Animal Crackers Concert Series in 2022.

“I am so excited for the Animal Crackers Concerts this season," said said Beth Heidorn, Racine Zoo executive director. "We have some amazing artists that will be performing at the zoo and we want you to join us. This tried and true event gets everyone together for friendship, good food and drinks and more importantly music. These concerts benefit the Zoo and our animals, and are one more great thing to do in Racine.”

Roman Street

Roman Street will be kicking off the series on Wednesday, July 13. Brothers Noah and Josh Thompson put their guitars together to form Roman Street. Since the college years, this brotherly jam session has developed into a Billboard/iTunes charting band who many have dubbed 'the next generation' of jazz fusion. Roman Street, named for an old roman street in the Alps where they studied guitar, is an internationally trained instrumental band specializing in improvisational fusion of classical, gypsy and contemporary jazz, Latin and nuevo flamenco.

Marion Meadows

On Wednesday, July 27, the Animal Crackers Concert Series will welcome performer Marion Meadows to the stage. Meadows is a smooth jazz-styled soprano saxophonist and composer. Meadows majored in arranging and composition at Berklee College of Music and later went to the SUNY Purchase School for the Arts. Meadows has recorded and performed over the years with top artists, has had several commercially successful releases, considerable exposure on smooth jazz radio and has toured internationally.

Steely Dane

Steely Dane is a 13-piece Steely Dan tribute band that will be taking the stage on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Winner of the MAMA award for best cover band and Madison Magazine’s Best Cover Band, Steely Dane is dedicated to not only faithfully reproducing the Steely Dan and Donald Fagen songbook, but to bringing an energetic live-show experience to the crowd.

Down to the Bone

To wrap up the series, catch Down To The Bone performing on Wednesday, Aug. 24. Down to the Bone have been making and performing their trademark jazz-funk grooves since 1995 with 10 albums to their credit, top 10 Billboard jazz chart positions over the years, continuous worldwide radio play and a Grammy nomination.

Tickets

Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. with concerts beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the gate. Season tickets cost $90. For more information, visit the Racine Zoo website at racinezoo.org/animal-crackers.

