RACINE — The 32nd annual Animal Crackers Jazz Series concludes Wednesday, Aug. 22, with a performance by the Eric Darius with special guest Gerald Veasley at the Racine Zoo, 2131 N. Main St.
Darius is an American contemporary jazz, rhythm and blues and pop saxophonist, as well as vocalist, songwriter, producer and educator who developed a love for music at a young age. When he was 17 years old, Darius released his first independent album titled “Cruisin’, ” which launched his professional career, instantly transforming him into one of the new faces of jazz.
Born and raised in Philadelphia, Veasley played in multiple rhythm and blues groups as a teenager. His musical talent has taken him to the top of the contemporary music world as a bassist, band leader, composer, producer, educator and curator.
Attendees are welcome to bring picnic dinners, bag chairs, blankets and small folding tables. No open fires or grills are allowed on concert day. Food and beverages may be purchased at the event in the Crackers Café. A portion of all purchases are donated to the zoo.
Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with concerts beginning at 7 p.m. Due to a municipal ordinance, attendees are not allowed to carry in alcoholic beverages. Bags or coolers brought into the zoo will be searched and any alcoholic beverages found will be held until the end of the concert.
Tickets cost $25 in advance or $30 at the gate. For advance individual tickets, go to www.racinezoo.org/animal-crackers and click on the Aug. 22 concert. Tickets can also be purchased online at the zoo’s administration office, 200 Goold St., and at Johnson Bank branches.
