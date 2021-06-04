Angelita Tapia-Garcia Jun 4, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Angelita Tapia-Garcia, 1900 block of Erie Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Motor Vehicle Criminal Damage Criminal Law Crime Jumping Disorderly Conduct Misdemeanor Offense Angelita Tapia-garcia Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Crime and Courts Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, June 4 42 min ago These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A de…