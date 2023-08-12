AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Sweden first knocked off the United States and then bounced Japan to snag a spot in the semifinals of the Women's World Cup.

The Swedes, the World Cup runners-up in 2003 and three-time third-place finishers, eliminated previously unbeaten Japan 2-1 in Friday's quarterfinal. With Japan out of the tournament, this year's World Cup will crown a first-time winner.

The sold-out crowd at Eden Park, where Sweden will play in the semifinals on Tuesday against Spain, danced to songs by Swedish rock band ABBA as it was played throughout the stadium after the win.

Amanda Ilestedt scored a first-half goal and Filippa Angeldal converted a second-half penalty to give Sweden the mild upset and send the Swedes to the semifinals for the fifth time.

"Obviously we were very happy with the win against the U.S., but we knew we had to recharge and think about Japan," midfielder Kosovare Asllani said. "We knew we were going to play a very skilled and technical team, and we didn't want them to have a lot of time on the ball, because that's when they're the best."

Japan had been so prolific with 14 goals in rolling to a 4-0 tournament record, but the Japanese struggled for most of the game to keep up with the taller Swedish team. When Sweden went up 2-0 late in the second, Japan seemed out of the tournament.

But the Japanese finally made a late comeback and seriously pressured Sweden goalkeeper Zecira Musovic, who was fresh off a World Cup-record 11 saves in the win over the United States.

Riko Ueki's penalty attempt for Japan in the 76th minute hit the crossbar and bounced clear of the goal, but Musovic was finally beaten in the 86th minute when substitute Honoka Hayashi's penalty cut Sweden's lead to 2-1.

That was all the Japanese mustered as Sweden advanced to play Spain, which beat the Netherlands 2-1 in extra time earlier Friday. Japan had beaten Spain 4-0 in group play.

Saki Kumagai, playing in her fourth World Cup and Japan's captain, was in tears with the rest of her teammates following the loss.

"We fought so hard because we wanted it," she said. "We want to go to the next round, of course. We will come back stronger."

Japan's exit means there will be a first-time winner at this World Cup. Japan won in 2011, and previous winners Germany, Norway and the United States were all eliminated earlier in the tournament.