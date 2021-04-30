For more information, or to apply for adoption, visit our website at: www.RescueOutreach.com Please note the following will be performed... View on PetFinder
Two years ago, Caledonia village leaders said they would re-assess a plan that would charge Four Mile Road residents between $31,625.18 and $156,293.35 for sewer & water connections put in to benefit a business park across the street. The plan was paused, but now it's being considered again. “I’m probably going to end up losing my house, living in my truck,” said one property owner.
One man with a history of dealing cocaine, whose address matches the suspected drug house, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine after less than two one-hundredths of a pound of cocaine was allegedly found in his car.
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly sexually assaulted a child under the age of 16.
New Berlin man will spend the rest of his live in prison for the shooting death of his romantic rival.
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly punched an officer in the chest as police attempted to remove him from a property where he was not welcome.
A woman who lost her brother to gun violence less than a year ago talks about her journey from seeing the defendant as a "monster" to giving her forgiveness to him. “I cannot speak for my whole family, but I forgive you, and God forgives you,” Angela Martinez said.
“That was, by far, the best victim impact statement I have ever heard," the judge said.
RACINE — A Racine man has been charged with hit and run after allegedly being involved in a two-car accident.
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine woman was charged with her 3rd OWI after allegedly rear-ending a police car.
For at least the fourth time in the last two weeks, there has been a vehicle theft reported from a Racine County car dealership.
“For lack of a better term, it was excessive force," a judge said in Racine County Court Friday in the sentencing of Edward Sanders, found guilty for shooting and killing one of the men who was attacking his brother in August 2020. “I was not trying to take that man’s life,” Sanders said. “I was just trying to stop him from doing what he was doing.”
