Angela N Urban

According to a press release from the Racine Police Department, while an ATM technician was working on an ATM machine at Chase Bank, 5815 21st St., two male suspects quickly approached wearing full masks.
Police came across a car riddled with what appeared to be bullet holes on the 1000 block of Goold Street Tuesday. However, the investigation was not able to progress due to the owner of the vehicle not cooperating with police.
"This, I feel, is a jewel of Racine County, along the lakefront here," said Patricia Hurley, who has lived in Caledonia 18 years. "And now you want to put a prison five minutes from my house? … My vote is no, not in my neighborhood."
The Town of Waterford's bid to become the new Village of Tichigan runs into opposition from some of its own residents, who fear that the change will mean higher taxes and discord with its neighbors. "They may be mom-and-pop joints," said one resident who opposes becoming a village. "But it's our joints. And we like it."