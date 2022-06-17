Meet Angel, she's a 9 yr. sweetheart, already spayed & is looking for her forever family, available 6/18/22. She is... View on PetFinder
'Due to call volume' Racine Police officers weren't able to respond to shots fired report for 12 hours
At about 12:10 a.m. Monday, Racine County dispatch received a call of shots having been fired on Racine's south side; the scene wasn't investigated for another 12 hours "due to the call volume" at the time.
The man reportedly lived with the dead body in the home for weeks. By the time authorities arrived, the body could not be identified through conventional means because it was so decomposed.
After hearing neighbors say it is just "too much," Yorkville village officials have denied a permit for Rancho La Promesa, effectively shutting down the Hispanic-themed wedding barn venue in rural Racine County.
The drivers of the semi-truck and tanker truck who both died in an explosive crash Tuesday in central Racine County have been identified. One of them was from Indiana, the other North Carolina.
A crash that appears to have involved a tanker truck and a semi-truck on Highway 11 east of Union Grove has sent black smoke billowing into the sky, visible from miles around.
Eating at this new western Racine County sandwich shop is like going on a picnic with an Italian grandma
There ain't any mayo in this tuna salad. And there's no boring store-bought ham and sliced cheddar cheese on the sandwiches.
According to the RPD, the 21-year-old was shot in the forearm, foot and groin. The injuries were reported to be non-life threatening.
Terrance Blair vowed to not live in fear. In spite of rising violence in Racine, he wanted to continue on. Now, after he was killed May 15, his wife is pushing forward.
The man accused of killing a mom of six was in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday where he pleaded not guilty to the charges.
As Racine area police look to crack down on illegally owned firearms amid drastically increased reports of shootings, two more arrests were made Tuesday in Racine on suspects accused of being felons in possession of firearms.