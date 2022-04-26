Angel Fest returns to St. Catherine's High School

RACINE — Angel Fest returns this year and will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 14, in Aquin Yard at St. Catherine's High School, 1200 Park Ave.
The event will include alumni gatherings, live music, Cherub Fest, kids fest, food, yard games, cribbage tournament, silent auction and vendors. The silent auction is also virtual; go to saintcats.org/angelfest.
The live music lineup: Yolé featuring 1981 graduate Rich Sosa, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; One 2 Many Band featuring 1969 graduate John Ruetz, 1:30-3:30 p.m.; and Ryann Lyn Band, 4-6 p.m.
Admission is $10.