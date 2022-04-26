 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Angel Fest returns to St. Catherine's High School

  • 0

RACINE — Angel Fest returns this year and will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 14, in Aquin Yard at St. Catherine's High School, 1200 Park Ave.

The event will include alumni gatherings, live music, Cherub Fest, kids fest, food, yard games, cribbage tournament, silent auction and vendors. The silent auction is also virtual; go to saintcats.org/angelfest.

The live music lineup: Yolé featuring 1981 graduate Rich Sosa, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; One 2 Many Band featuring 1969 graduate John Ruetz, 1:30-3:30 p.m.; and Ryann Lyn Band, 4-6 p.m.

Admission is $10.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News