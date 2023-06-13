St. Catherine's High School is holding the Angel Boys Basketball Camp from June 19-22 in the McGuire Gymnasium at St. Catherine's, 1200 Park Ave.

The camp is for boys entering fourth through ninth grades this fall. The sessions will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on June 19-21 and from 9 a.m. noon on June 22. The camp is open to the first 25 to register in each grade level.

According to a news release, "the camp's focus is on sportsmanship, skill development (shooting, passing, ball handling, defense), offensive and defensive strategies, and team concepts. It will also include competitive games each day."

The fee for the camp is $75 per player, which includes a T-shirt and "quality basketball instruction from coaches and athletes with multiple years of experience," the news release said. The deadline for registration and payment, which includes a 5% processing fee, is June 14; no registration will be accepted after that date.

Registration will be online only. To register and pay, go online to spicket. events/schsangels

