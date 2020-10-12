Andrew R Casper, 1200 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, delivery of schedule I, II or III non-narcotics (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a jail), maintaining a drug trafficking place (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a jail), manufacture/deliver psilocin or psilocybin (less than or equal to 100 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a jail), manufacture/deliver LSD (less than or equal to 1 gram, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a jail).
