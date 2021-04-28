 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Andrew Lovett Jr.
0 comments

Andrew Lovett Jr.

  • 0
Andrew Lovett Jr.

Andrew Lovett Jr., Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News