Andrew J. Keeran

Andrew Keeran

Andrew J. Keeran, 2300 block of Saint Clair Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 15-40 grams), deliver fentanyl (between 10-50 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of a firearm by a felon, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 5-15 grams), deliver fentanyl (less than or equal to 10 grams).

