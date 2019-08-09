Buckley.jpg

Andrew Buckley, 400 block of Mertens Avenue, Racine, Possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture marijuana less than or equal to 200G, possession of drug paraphernalia, contributing to the delinquency of a child, carrying a concealed weapon.

