Andres Garcia
A criminal complaint filed Friday alleges that a mother has been trying, thus far successfully, to hide her 14-year-old son from being arrested after he was accused of shooting and killing a Racine teen on Sept. 3.
A pair of steeds were caught horsing around Friday morning.
'On my dead cousin, I'm killing you' | Caledonia man accused of assaulting, threatening woman in Racine
A Caledonia man has been accused of assaulting a woman and threatening to kill her multiple times
The rider was not wearing a helmet.
Durango's Pizza Palace on Douglas Avenue is up for sale, but the longstanding family-run restaurant isn't expected to close anytime soon.
The teen allegedly fled the state with his mother amid the allegations before being arrested in Illinois.
RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly beat her child with a spoon, and reportedly said “I feel like I shouldn’t have them.”
The students who wore the "Trump's Wall" shirts, since they did not get prior approval from the school, will face discipline. A group of minority students wore all black in protest. They also met with administration Friday and plan to do so again on Monday, as the school tries to balance freedom of speech with being a community of welcome.
The odd Wednesday afternoon incident allegedly involved a young man getting out of his car, approaching a vehicle being driven by an 84-year-old woman and climbing on.
Brick-and-mortar indoors? Ya don't say! Check it out at 2210 Rapids Drive.