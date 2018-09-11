Andre Taylor 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter Email Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Andre Taylor, 1000 block of Hagerer Street, Racine, felony bail jumping (multiple counts). Subscribe to Breaking NewsGet breaking stories sent to you as they develop * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Sign up! Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular 38-year-old Racine man allegedly raped 14-year-old girl Drugs, guns, found at LaSalle Street residence Woman allegedly tries selling ex’s swimming pool, lawn mower, video games on Facebook Man dies after being stabbed during altercation Man named as potential suspect in fatal shooting promotion Racine County Bride promotion Check your summer vacation photos: One could win you $1,000 Then let your friends know they should vote for your photos. The contest voting period is July 17-23. Tell us what you think Was the New York Times right to print an anonymous commentary from someone reportedly in the Trump Administration? You voted: Yes No Uncertain Vote View Results Back
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.