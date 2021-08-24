 Skip to main content
Andre L Epps Jr.
Andre L Epps Jr.

Andre Epps Jr.

Andre L Epps Jr., 1300 block of Villa Street, Racine, misdemeanor batter (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor theft (domestic abuse assessments), stalking resulting in bodily harm (domestic abuse assessments).

