Andre D. Taylor

Andre Taylor

Andre D. Taylor, 3400 block of Packer Drive, Racine, false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.

