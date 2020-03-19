Andre D Jedkins Jr.
0 comments

Andre D Jedkins Jr.

  • 0
Andre Jedkins Jr..jpg

Andre D Jedkins Jr., 5400 block of Athens Avenue, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News