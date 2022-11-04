Andrae T. Randle Virgil, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC.
Elkhorn automotive dealership's license revoked
One person died and two people were injured in a car crash Sunday morning at the intersection of highways 31 and KR, according to the Mount Pl…
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man allegedly hid in the women’s locker room at Razor Sharp Fitness to record women.
A man and a boy died at the scene of an early morning apartment fire Sunday in Kenosha, according to authorities.
Unattended cooking led to a fire that set off a sprinkler system and caused more than $100,000 in damage in an apartment building, the Racine Fire Department said Saturday.
A Racine man accused of being a drug dealer allegedly sold heroin, and also possessed large amounts of ecstasy and marijuana.
Chuck Tyler's new book "Blessed the Hard Way," details his grandson's incarceration and the efforts to free him.
A Racine man has been accused of shooting a gun at another man. The suspect, who also faces drug charges, allegedly later claimed the man he shot at had been bullying him for years.
The hopes of the Burlington High School football team rested on the right leg of kicker Benjamin Graham Friday night.
A 27-year-old Kenosha mother is facing numerous criminal charges after allegedly leaving her five young children at home alone when a fire broke out at a nearby apartment complex.
