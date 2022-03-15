Anderson Arts Center hosting 'Wine Around the World' fundraiser

KENOSHA — The Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., features new shows through March 20 showcasing works by Christine Alfery, Women’s Journeys in Fiber group and the Riverbend Carving Club.

Also, the arts center is hosting a fundraiser from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 19.

"Wine Around the World" is "an evening of wine tasting and fundraising," organizers said.

Participants will learn what makes wines taste different, with information about the aging process and how the region in which the wine grapes are grown can powerfully affect the flavor.

At the event, participants will sample six wines from six different countries, brought to Anderson by Johnson Brothers Distributors.

Tickets are $35 per person or $60 per couple.

The ticket price includes six sample pours of each wine featured, a complimentary wine glass, snacks and acoustic music.

Johnson Brothers will be featuring six wine varieties from around the world that cannot be found in stores. Countries include the U.S., France, Spain, Italy and Germany.

During the event, guests can take part in a tasting contest to win a bottle of wine. There will also be wine-themed silent auction baskets available for bidding.

Funds from this fundraiser will benefit the 2022 Summer Art Camp for kids.

For more information about Wine Around the World or the Summer Art Camp, visit Kempercenter.com or call 262-653-0481.

The Anderson Arts Center is housed in a historic mansion on Kenosha’s lakefront and features an on-site gift shop with works crafted by local artists. The gallery is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, go to kempercenter.com.

