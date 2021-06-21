Anderson Arts Center announces new exhibits

KENOSHA — The Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave., is opening new exhibitions at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 27, which will include modern surrealism by Patricia Melekus, stoneware by Melissa Muller, works by the Whitewater Arts Alliance and a solo show by local area artist Betty Kidera.

The Arts Center’s main galleries will highlight Melekus, an artist from Naperville, Ill., but originally from Slovakia. Her signature style is modern surrealism, an art form that draws upon psychoanalysis, free-association and dreams for inspiration. In each and every painting, Melekus hides an Eiffel Tower to involve the viewers and engage them to explore all the little details that she meticulously creates.

In the 3-D gallery, pottery artist Muller showcases “Holding and Letting Go,” stoneware pieces that refers to old habits, systems for design that were comfortable but worn, and letting go of safe and easy paths. This exhibit features those vessels that, by nature, hold things.

Five upstairs galleries will showcase members of the Whitewater Arts Alliance — Varla Bishop, Craig Ede, Virginia Epps, Marilyn Fuerstenberg, Michael Havice, John Hines, Janet Nelson, Lynette Redner, Roy Schmidt and Amy Weh. The show features photography, mosaics, oil, acrylic and mixed media.

The exhibits will be open through Sunday, Aug. 15. Gallery hours are 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. There is no admission fee; donations are accepted.

