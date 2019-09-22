You hold in your hands a guide to all kinds of good stuff in Racine County. How do we know it’s good? You, the readers, told us so.
For two weeks this summer, Journal Times’ readers made their selections in 61 Best of Racine County categories. Then, Journal Times staffers got to work, counting your online and paper ballots and taking the time to find out more about the finalists in each of the categories.
As times have changed, so have some of our categories. This year, we added the Best Food Truck and Best Brunch categories to the always popular Good Food section, where people voted on their favorite Racine County places to grab some dinner, lunch, breakfast, brunch or a sweet treat.
We added a Home category this year, so voters could choose their favorite Racine County contractor, plumber and garden center that they trust. We’ve also expanded our Best of the West section to include the Best Bar and Event/Festival for folks living or visiting the west end of our county.
So take a moment to learn more about this year’s winners and runners-up. Then, tuck this section away for future reference — you know, when you have a hankering for some pizza, or want to buy some unique gifts, or do just about anything else.
