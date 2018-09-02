Abraham Ancer of Mexico learned the hard way that a game that got him to the PGA Tour was good enough to win.
A Labor Day finish on the TPC Boston will be his biggest test.
Ancer opened with three straight birdies, had a birdie chance on all but one hole and shot a 6-under 65 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the final round of the Dell Technologies Championship at Norton, Mass., that could change his career.
He showed up at the second FedEx Cup playoff event at No. 92 in the standings, hopeful of getting into the top 70 to keep his season going. A victory would send him to East Lake for the Tour Championship and give him a spot in all four majors.
But one look at the leaderboard is enough to suggest that 18 holes is a long way off.
Right behind is a player who had the lowest score before the largest gallery at the TPC Boston. That would be Bryson DeChambeau, who played with Tiger Woods for the first time in competition and delivered a 63 to get within one shot of the lead.
Tyrrell Hatton had a shot bounce off a cart and into the woods, never to be found, leading to double bogey. He still managed a 69 and joined DeChambeau one off the lead. They were among 10 players within four shots of the lead, a group that includes major champions Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth.
LPGA: Marina Alex rallied to win the Cambia Portland Classic for her first LPGA Tour title, closing with a 7-under 65 for a four-stroke victory over Georgia Hall at Portland Ore.
Alex birdied the final five holes in a front-nine 30 to take the lead and added birdies on the par-5 12th and par-4 15th at tree-lined Columbia Edgewater. She made her only bogey of the day on the par-4 18th, leaving her at 19-under 269.
The 28-year-old former Vanderbilt star gave caddie Travis Wilson his second straight victory in the event. Wilson is teamming with Alex with regular boss Stacy Lewis preparing for the birth of her first child.
Alex matched the course record with a 62 on Thursday, then shot 71-71 to begin the final round six strokes behind Women's British Open champion Hall.
Hall had a 75. The 22-year-old Englishwoman played the front nine in 2 over, with bogeys on the par-4 first and par-5 seventh.
Japan's Ayako Uehara was third at 13 under after a 69.
Australia's Minjee Lee, two strokes behind playing partner Hall entering round, had a 77 to finish fourth at 11 under.
CHAMPIONS: Scott McCarron had a one-hop ace on the par-3 14th and closed with a birdie to successfully defend his Shaw Charity Classic title at Calgary, Alberta.
McCarron shot a 7-under 63 for a one-stroke victory over Scott Parel, Joe Durant and Kirk Triplett at Canyon Meadows. The 53-year-old McCarron has seven PGA Tour Champions victories, also winning in Madison, Wisconsin, in June, after winning three times on the PGA Tour.
McCarron finished at 15-under 195. He birdied five of the first 13 holes, then had the hole-in-one on the 154-yard 14th with a 9-iron. He gave away a stroke with a bogey on the par-4 15th, birdied the par-3 16th and bogeyed the par-4 17th. On the par-5 18th, he found the left side of the fairway with a long drive and hit a 5-iron approach from 209 yards to 30 feet left of the hole to set up the winning two-putt birdie.
Durant, the second-round leader after a 63, shot 67. He bogeyed the 13th, 15th and 17th — missing a 1-foot putt on the par-4 17th — and birdied the par-5 18th.
Parel, the Boeing Classic winner last week in Washington, birdied the last for a 62.
Triplett had a 65. Needing birdie to force a playoff, he parred the 18th after driving short and right and leaving a wedge approach well short.
