Analysis: US has to win in Europe to turn tide in Ryder Cup

Padraig Harrington will be criticized for not changing the selection process in a Ryder Cup postponed one year by the coronavirus pandemic. Stricker went from four captain's picks to six. Harrington reduced his from four picks to three.

But who was available? Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson are both in their 40s and were not in much better form than some of the other veterans. Neither was Francesco Molinari.

Perhaps the bigger question is who Europe has on the horizon. It has two years to find out.

And who knows how they will play the next time? When the best team on paper — eight of the top 10 in the world ranking — is the best inside the ropes, it can be frightening. But that doesn't happen all that often in the Ryder Cup because Europe still wins more often.

Jordan Spieth is 28 and already has played four times in the Ryder Cup — two wins, two losses. He talked all week about how this group has known each other since they were teenagers. Five of them were born in 1993, which happens to be the last time the U.S. won in Europe.

"It's one thing to win it over here and it is a lot easier to do so and it is harder to win over there," he said. "If we play like we did this week, the score will look the same over there in a couple years. And that's what we're here for."

