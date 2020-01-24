Analysis: Too many players making mockery of All-Star voting

Sounds reasonable, but apparently it's not obvious to their peers.

James and Antetokounmpo were the only two starters who got more than 50% of the vote from their player peers. Put another way: 52% of players didn't think Anthony Davis should be a starter, 56% didn't vote for Luka Doncic, 59% didn't vote for Kawhi Leonard, 62% didn't vote for James Harden, 67% didn't vote for Joel Embiid, 70% didn't vote for Kemba Walker, 72% didn't vote for Pascal Siakam and a whopping 83% of players didn't vote for Trae Young.

If there can be two days of outrage and counting over Derek Jeter getting 99.7% of the vote from the Baseball Writers Association of America for inclusion into the Hall of Fame — missing a unanimous selection by one measly vote — then there should be some outrage for this.

The Pro Bowl is less than ideal, given that players who made the Super Bowl aren't taking part and neither are plenty of other players who could be on the field in Orlando this weekend. The NHL All-Star game this weekend is missing Alex Ovechkin. The latter innings of baseball's All-Star Game are usually featuring players who most fans didn't vote for, because the starters' evenings have long been over.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

And the NBA's All-Star game gets ripped most every year for being a no-defense exhibition.