Analysis: Start of 2020 season floating on stranger tides

It's going to be that kind of season.

It already is.

The perceived worst teams in the NFL either won or challenged to on Sunday. A linebacker was ejected for demonstrating what happened on a play to a game official and making contact with him. A kicker cramped in his calf while attempting a potential tying field goal.

Detroit blew a big late lead — oh, wait, that happens all the time — to lose to Chicago. Indianapolis, which did not re-sign likely Hall of Fame placekicker Adam Vinatieri, was victimized by missed field goals against the Jaguars. And nothing bad happened to the Washington Football Team for once.

The lack of fans everywhere but Jacksonville due to the coronavirus pandemic was weird enough, particularly in normally raucous places such as New Orleans, Baltimore and Minnesota.

"It was one of the strangest experiences I've had in the NFL, being in a stadium like this to have memories of some really rocking times," Aaron Rodgers said after throwing for 364 yards and four touchdowns — he threw for only three scores over his first four visits to U.S. Bank Stadium.

While Rodgers and the rest of the Packers were in Minneapolis, their radio broadcast crew did the game from Lambeau Field.