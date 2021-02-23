Analysis: NBA's Eastern Conference has a standings logjam

This is a bizarre season for the NBA in a bizarre time for the world.

Most of those who must attend the All-Star Game in Atlanta don't seem particularly excited by those plans. Arenas across the country are somewhere between almost empty and totally empty because of coronavirus protocols. Game schedules are typically known months in advance; nobody knows what the second week of March looks like yet.

All of this is most unusual.

There is, however, one constant: The Eastern Conference standings are a mess.

Spending any time trying to figure how the East is going to shake out would be a futile undertaking, because it's clear that the teams themselves have no idea. Miami won the East last season and has spent zero days over .500 this season. Milwaukee — the NBA's best regular-season team in each of the past two seasons, a team with two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo — just had a streak of five consecutive losses. Every team in the East has had at least one three-game losing streak; 11 of those 15 teams have had multiple three-game slides and the season isn't even half over.