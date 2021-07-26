Analysis: For USA Basketball, the time is now to fix things

They're better than this. They should play better than this.

"If we put together some good possessions down the road, we'll be fine," Durant said.

Thing is, there's been that sense — "we'll be fine" — since the exhibition losses to Nigeria and Australia. They're not fine. This team has been together, in full, for exactly one game. The chemistry isn't there. It's a bunch of highly talented individuals who know each other and like each other, but if they were a band they would just be making sounds right now in jam sessions. Music isn't happening.

"I think we are more than capable of doing it," said Lillard, who knows a thing or two about how to make music. "I think our No. 1 challenge has been taking a group of talented individuals and turning into a team, in a short amount of time."

They've been saying that for a while now.

And yes, it's clear that the experience other nations have is an advantage for those teams. France's core has played together for years. Spain, Argentina and Australia, too. They all smell blood. They all think the U.S. is vulnerable, and the U.S. is doing nothing to dispel that notion.