Analysis: 4 enough for now to keep CFP expansion talk quiet

The time is getting closer.

This season marks the halfway point of the 12-year contract the College Football Playoff struck with ESPN. There are separate agreements with each of the six bowls in the CFP rotation and three of those games have agreements with conferences that are separate from the playoff altogether.

If the FBS commissioners who run the playoff — with the Power Five leaders having by far the most say — all decided they wanted to expand the field, it would take at least a year for them to figure how to do it. And it would have to be jammed into the current structure, from the bowls to the already set dates of the semifinals and championship games through the 2025 season.

Indications are the brainstorming for expansion has already begun, somewhat informally and with no great urgency.

“There’s a lot that’s right about the four-team playoff. I think one of the things we found, though, is that it’s harder to be on the outside looking in than it was when it was just two teams,” Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said. ‘We’re halfway through it and it’s a good time to take a look at it. But I wouldn’t jump to any conclusions on it. I just think we’ll take a look at what’s right about it. Take a look at the ways it might be improved and see where it gets to.”