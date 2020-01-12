Analysis: Clemson will win with talent to slow LSU, Burrow

And in the few moments when Clemson has been pressed, its defense has not panicked. Faced with a two-point try at North Carolina in September in the final minutes that would’ve surely ended this title run, Clemson stuffed the run to escape with a 21-20 victory.

Clemson’s defensive improvement was demonstrated again in the Fiesta Bowl as Ohio State moved into the red zone three times in the opening half, but had to settle for field goals each time. With the Buckeyes driving at the end for a go-ahead score, it was safety Nolan Turner (beaten for a touchdown earlier) who had the interception to clinch things for Clemson.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

LSU will score, but like Ohio State, just not enough against Clemson’s revamped defense to prevent the Tigers from South Carolina from wrapping up their third national title in four seasons.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Venables is friendly and personal off the field, but that changes when preparing for an opponent.

“It’s fourth and one every day,” Swinney says, “and everybody’s out to get him.”

Some other reasons Clemson will beat LSU:

POISED TREVOR