An Evening with the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha set Feb. 26

KENOSHA — Tickets for the inaugural An Evening with the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha are on sale. The event for ages 21 and older takes place from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Boys & Girls Club, 1330 52nd St.
“An Evening with the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha will give the community a chance to see everything we do here at the club," said Tara Panasewicz, CEO. "I am excited to bring this event to the Kenosha community. We are working hard to showcase our programs and their impact to Kenosha’s youth and are looking forward to a great turnout. The youth of Kenosha will benefit from proceeds raised at this event.”
The evening will include a tour of the club with presentations given by staff and volunteers on different programs available for youth and adults. Raffle tickets will be sold.
The $25 ticket fee includes appetizers and drinks. Tickets are available online at https://app.donorview.com/4r0MQ.
