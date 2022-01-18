 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

An Evening with the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha set Feb. 26

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
  • 0

KENOSHA — Tickets for the inaugural An Evening with the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha are on sale.  The event for ages 21 and older takes place from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Boys & Girls Club, 1330 52nd St.

“An Evening with the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha will give the community a chance to see everything we do here at the club," said Tara Panasewicz, CEO. "I am excited to bring this event to the Kenosha community. We are working hard to showcase our programs and their impact to Kenosha’s youth and are looking forward to a great turnout. The youth of Kenosha will benefit from proceeds raised at this event.”

The evening will include a tour of the club with presentations given by staff and volunteers on different programs available for youth and adults. Raffle tickets will be sold.

The $25 ticket fee includes appetizers and drinks. Tickets are available online at https://app.donorview.com/4r0MQ.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News