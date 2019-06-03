It came in with a bang, but the era of the 1960s rock ‘n’ roll radio DJ seems to be fading further away, to a whisper.
The death of radio legend Dex Card marks the closing of one more chapter of that era.
Card was perhaps best known for his time on Chicago radio as a DJ and host at WLS-AM in Chicago from 1964-67, where he hosted the Silver Dollar Survey, which was essentially a live show that countdown the top 40 songs of the day.
In Racine and Kenosha, Card was likely more known as the owner of several local radio stations, including WHKQ in Racine (later known as WEZY), which he bought in 1986. He also bought WRJN in Racine and WFNY in Gloversville, N.Y., that same year for $1.5 million. Card also was the general manager of WLIP in Kenosha.
Card sold those stations in 1988 and moved to Florida. Many people who knew him in Wisconsin lost touch with him.
The recently retired WRJN husband-and-wife team of Tom Karkow and Janet Hoff worked for Card in the 1980s.
Karkow said he would occasionally call Card to see how things were doing.
“He was very gracious and talked to me about WRJN and things we did back then,” Karkow said. “Local radio, that’s what it was all about back then.”
When Card died on Sept. 11, hardly a word was written or tributes played to honor his passing. It’s difficult to find an official obituary.
Karkow has been recently trying to archive some of WRJN’s history when he stumbled upon the knowledge that his old boss had died.
“It’s not a total surprise, but it hits you,” Karkow said. “It’s a realization that a lot of the people that you worked with over the years and worked for, they’re not around anymore.”
Hoff, who worked for Card at WLIP and WRJN, was surprised when she heard the news.
“I was wondering why nobody had made a big deal out of it,” Hoff said. “An era had gone by.”
David Cole, general manager at WGTD, the radio station operated by Gateway Technical College, was hired by Card at WLIP in 1980 and said he was also surprised when he heard about Card’s death from Karkow.
“My recollection is he kept his personal life pretty private, separate from his professional life,” Cole said.
It was a quiet ending to a man who was the main afternoon DJ at one of the biggest radio stations in the country.
“Anybody who lived around here in the ‘60s and listened to the radio knew who Dex Card was,” Hoff said. “He was part of the biggest radio broadcast in Chicago in those days. Lots of stuff that has come after hasn’t come close to popularity of WLS at that time.”
When radio was king
To be a radio DJ during the time Card was at WLS meant playing songs such as The Beatles’ “I Want To Hold Your Hand,” the Rolling Stones’ “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction,” Diana Ross and the Supremes’ “Stop! In the Name of Love,” The Beach Boys’ “Good Vibrations,” for the first time for most listeners.
Scott Childers, Chicago radio historian and on-air DJ for WERV-FM, based in Aurora, Ill., and WSSR-FM, based in Joliet, Ill., said that during Card’s day when those acts would come to town, local DJs would be the ones doing the interviews.
“Let’s say The Beatles, for example, if they came to town these were the guys that were able to get the interviews,” Childers said. “The fans couldn’t get to The Beatles, but they could get to the disc jockeys so they became kind of the local heroes when you think about it.”
Childers said those radio hosts would become local celebrities, appearing at the grand openings at different businesses, and at parties where they would likely make more money for those appearances than they did from the radio station.
“What these guys did so much, especially during the 1960s, was ‘sock hops’ as they called them and they were just teen dances,” Childers said. “So they would go from one (sock hop) to the next, to the next, to the next and sometimes they’d hit two or three in one night.”
During Card’s time, WLS had a reach that could stretch from southern Wisconsin to northeast Indiana. Childers said Card recognized the popularity of those sock hops.
“In the case of Dex, he took a lot of that money and realized just how well these clubs did, he ended up starting a few of his own teen nightclubs,” Childers said. “For many years he had that as a business as well and he also had a concert business. This was all after he decided to get out of the regular grind of radio.”
According to Journal Times archives, Card owned a club in Racine in 1968 called the Wild Goose, located at 2005 Lathrop Ave.
Childers said Card saved a lot of his money from radio. That likely was the reason why he was able to move into the business side.
“He was very quiet, but he always stayed busy,” Childers said. “He may have had the first penny or the first dollar that he ever earned. Rather than some of the jocks of the day that may have spent a lot of their money on cars and whatnot, he actually was smart and invested a lot of his money.”
Owning stations
Fast-forward to 1980. Cole said he had recently graduated from college, was laid off from his first radio job and was living with his parents in Manitowoc.
Cole was preparing for a trip to Washington, D.C., while looking for a new job so sent a resume to WLIP.
Cole said Card called him and convinced him to swing by Kenosha on his way to D.C.
“I didn’t even have a tie on or a jacket or anything,” Cole said, adding they went to a restaurant and talked. “When I got back from vacation I was offered the job.”
What Cole liked about Card the most, he said, was his radio programming philosophy.
“Back then, I think local radio news had a much more prominent position in the community in terms of people relying on us for local news and information,” Cole said. “This was a music station back then … and his instructions to the jock staff was ‘Make sure you don’t lose my audience between newscasts.’ That’s an indication that he felt that the music stations’ reason for existence was not to play music, it was for local news and information.”
Cole said he didn’t know anything about Card’s past at WLS when he was hired.
“He was a very personable guy, he had this deep baritone voice,” Cole said. “But at times he could be rather crude … he was very direct in his style.”
Hoff, who worked at WLIP with Card before going to WRJN, agreed.
“He was kind of a character, a very strong personality, very much in charge of everything,” Hoff said. “The one thing about Dex is you knew where you stood with him … he didn’t pull any punches.”
In the 1980s, Card left WLIP. Cole said he didn’t stay in touch with him.
“After he left I was working in the newsroom at WLIP, and it may have been a weekend, and Dex drove through the parking lot and it looked like he had a female acquaintance with him and it was a convertible,” Cole said. “And it looked like he was pointing out where he worked and the where the station was … he didn’t stop or didn’t come in or anything like that.”
When WRJN was being sold, Karkow remembers being nervous about the station’s future until he heard Card was the buyer, which calmed his anxiety.
“Dex was a very good businessman and he knew radio, obviously, after having been in it for so many years,” Karkow said. “He knew how to run a station.
“He was big time radio at the time, no question. It was only a short time, but it was an honor to work for a guy who had that kind of background, that kind of stature in the business and knew what he was doing in terms of radio.”
