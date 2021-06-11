AmFam: Jimenez takes PGA Tour Champions lead in Wisconsin heat

“I had some battles out there, course battles, club (battles), wrong clubs here and there,” Stricker said. “So it was a bit of a challenge today, but ended strong.”

Sitting at 1-under, Stricker was aggressive with his approach at the par-5 16th and it paid off. His iron shot from the base of a hill landed just short of the flag and rolled over the left lip of the cup.

He rolled in the ensuing 10-foot putt for an eagle, and then after dropping a stroke on 17, sent a strong approach onto the 18th green and finished with a birdie.

Stricker said he was most frustrated by his failure to generate momentum. After a birdie on the first hole, he bogeyed the third and couldn’t capitalize on chances to score on the front nine, carding five consecutive pars. He birdied the ninth hole after getting up and down from the front fringe.

Early in the back nine was more of the same inconsistency for Stricker, with three pars and a bogey on 13.