AmFam: Jimenez takes PGA Tour Champions lead in Wisconsin heat

Miguel Angel Jiménez brought a secret weapon with him to Madison this weekend.
The custom Italian-leather golf spikes he wore during the first round of the American Family Insurance Championship on Friday did more than help him get around University Ridge Golf Course.
“Handmade, full-leather shoes, proper shoes,” Jiménez said, proudly showing off his footwear. “Not the plastic thing you wear there, I don’t know. You are connecting to the world with your feet, you have to put the best thing: Leather.”
After his performance, it’s hard to argue Jiménez is wrong.
Jiménez shot a 7-under-par 65 to take the lead, pulling away from the field with an eagle down the stretch. His eagle on the par-5 second hole was his second of the day, and he also tallied four birdies and one bogey.
“I hit a massive drive there with a little down-breeze there. I had 135 meters to the hole and I hit a wedge there and I just put (it) like 2 feet to the hole for an eagle,” Jiménez said. “That helps you, that gives you wings, you know? Like the eagle has wings.”
The Spaniard started his round on the back nine, but caught fire on the front, carding birdies on the seventh and eighth holes, and just missing another on the ninth.
Jiménez’s late flurry broke a tie with Madison native Jerry Kelly for the lead, and Kelly sits two strokes back after a bogey-free round. Kelly was a bit frustrated with the strokes he left on the course.
His eagle at the second hole was fueled by a firm approach with a utility 3-iron that left him with a medium-distance putt. But after a birdie putt at No. 9 — with one of the larger gallery contingents on the course watching — circled almost the entirety of the cup without falling in, he was visibly annoyed.
“I was hitting some quality putts and they were just missing,” Kelly said. “That was just my normal, ‘C’mon,’ you know? You’re kind of stuck in neutral, let’s go. I was in good spirits, I knew I was playing well enough, but I hadn’t showed it yet. That was just normal me.”
Kelly almost sank a long-distance chip at 18, and the audience in the skyboxes groaned as the ball rolled 2 feet past.
Jiménez and Kelly sit atop six players, including World Golf Hall of Famers, at 4-under. The tight leaderboard sets up a hotly-contested tournament this weekend. Jiménez said he saw Kelly was neck-and-neck with him down the stretch, but he wasn’t motivated by the threat of the local fan favorite.
“No, I didn’t put the foot on the gas because of him, I put my foot on the gas because I want to make birdies,” Jiménez said. “You see every week in and week out, you need to make birdies. You don’t make birdies, you don’t have many chances to win.”
Fred Couples tallied seven birdies and three bogeys for a 4-under. Couples, who won the AmFam in 2017, had one of the luckier bounces of the day when his ball hit a spectator on the shoulder and kicked out on the fairway.
“Yeah, I thought the golf course is absolutely perfect. We were first off, the greens were beautiful. I hit the ball very, very well, and then a little scrappy on a couple holes,” Couples said. “This is just a very special event and I try not to miss it for the world, and the best thing about it is I like the course and I play well, so it’s kind of a home run for me.”
Retief Goosen salvaged an inconsistent round with an eagle on 16 and a birdie on 18 to get to 4-under, and Jim Furyk — who’s making his debut at the tournament this weekend — went bogey-free en route to 4-under.
Colin Montgomerie and Ken Tanigawa had to finish their rounds after a nearly two-hour rain delay, but they’re also in the mix at 4-under.
Tournament player-host Steve Stricker sits at 2-under, but said the entire field knows the 36 holes remaining are plenty to make up ground.
“We’ve got two more days and anything can happen out here,” he said.
Notes
Steve Stricker’s round was hanging in the balance down the stretch on Friday.
The way he started his day, Stricker thought he’d figured out his swing and how to attack University Ridge Golf Course. What followed was an at-times frustrating day that ended on a good note in the first round of the American Family Insurance Championship. Stricker, the PGA Tour Champions event’s player-host, is at 2-under-par (70) and tied for 15th, five strokes behind the leader Miguel Angel Jiménez.
“I had some battles out there, course battles, club (battles), wrong clubs here and there,” Stricker said. “So it was a bit of a challenge today, but ended strong.”
Sitting at 1-under, Stricker was aggressive with his approach at the par-5 16th and it paid off. His iron shot from the base of a hill landed just short of the flag and rolled over the left lip of the cup.
He rolled in the ensuing 10-foot putt for an eagle, and then after dropping a stroke on 17, sent a strong approach onto the 18th green and finished with a birdie.
Stricker said he was most frustrated by his failure to generate momentum. After a birdie on the first hole, he bogeyed the third and couldn’t capitalize on chances to score on the front nine, carding five consecutive pars. He birdied the ninth hole after getting up and down from the front fringe.
Early in the back nine was more of the same inconsistency for Stricker, with three pars and a bogey on 13.
“That’s been kind of my bugaboo lately is just I haven’t been getting any momentum going at all. Even some of my good rounds could have been better,” he said. “I’m just not, you know, stepping up there with confidence like I’m going to make the putt. So that’s been the challenge. It’s nice to see a couple go in there, especially at 16, get that eagle and then made a nice 10-, 12-footer at 18, too.”
His solid finish has him confident that he can make up the ground between himself and the top of the leaderboard, and he felt good about his performance on the greens after switching to a backup putter.
“I hit the ball actually OK today at times, it just got on the wrong side of a few things, but finished strong with some really nice shots,” Stricker said. “I can take those last few holes and hopefully get that rolling into tomorrow.”
Wild weather
Players battled through scorching temperatures for most of the morning and afternoon, circumstances that had both benefits and drawbacks.
Balls flew further in the dry air and the greens stayed dry and fast throughout the day, but that heat also wore them down.
In Wisconsin fashion, the hot sun was covered just after 3 p.m. with dark clouds and a flash thunderstorm that stopped play for two hours.
North not happy
Andy North didn’t agree to play in the AmFam just to be a feel-good story — even though his friends and fellow players in the field told him all that mattered was that he played.
North finished at 7-over, missing his goal score of his age, 71, by eight strokes.
“My body didn’t react well all day,” North said. “I putted awful. … It’s disappointing not to play a little better. Have to figure out a way to play better the next two days.”