UNION GROVE — An open house will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24, at American Legion Post 171, 1027 New St.
There will be barbecued food and live music by the KR Bluegrass Band. People will be able to tour the facilities and door prizes will be awarded.
A Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin tiny home will be on display from 4 to 7 p.m. There is no admission fee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.