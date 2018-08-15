UNION GROVE — An open house will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24, at American Legion Post 171, 1027 New St.

There will be barbecued food and live music by the KR Bluegrass Band. People will be able to tour the facilities and door prizes will be awarded.

A Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin tiny home will be on display from 4 to 7 p.m. There is no admission fee. 

