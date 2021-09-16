American coach Jesse Marsch endures tough start at Leipzig

DÜSSELDORF, Germany — Lots of drama, not many wins.

That’s the story so far under new American coach and Racine native Jesse Marsch at German soccer club Leipzig.

Leipzig played its part in one of the most entertaining Champions League games of the season so far when Christopher Nkunku scored a hat trick in a 6-3 loss at Manchester City on Wednesday.

Before that came a 4-1 loss to Bayern Munich, which had Marsch’s Leipzig predecessor Julian Nagelsmann as coach and two ex-Leipzig players on the field. Marsch’s six games so far have yielded two 4-0 wins and four battling but ultimately doomed defeats.

After the loss at City, Marsch listed flaws this season ranging from a lack of aggression in Manchester to “too little movement in possession” against Bundesliga opponent Mainz, to transitions that were too slow against Wolfsburg or simply “not good enough” versus Bayern.

The next test comes Saturday as Leipzig visits a Cologne team that has been hard to beat this season.