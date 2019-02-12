21219-BLANK-MUG.jpg

Amanda M. Blank, 9300 block of Florence Drive, Sturtevant, felony theft (movable property between $2,500 and $5,000), obstructing an officer, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.

