AM Fam: PGA Champions event in Madison canceled

One came with the University of Wisconsin’s announcement that its facilities, including University Ridge Golf Course where the tournament is held, would be closed to nonessential personnel until at least June 30. Another was ensuring the health and safety of volunteers and tournament workers.

Tournament director Nate Pokrass said alternate dates were considered, including other weekends in June, July and August, but none were deemed feasible.

“The various risks and uncertainty that we would have if we looked to reschedule later this year, that would be hanging out there if we looked to try in August, maybe,” Buchheim said. “Contrast it with, if we cancel now because we know we can’t do a June date … we can take (sponsor dollars) and get them in the hands of charities now, that was clearly a factor.”

Holding the tournament without fans in order to lessen the risk of spreading COVID-19 was considered, Pokrass said, but it was determined that doing so would be counter to the tournament’s mission.