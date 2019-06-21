MADISON — Despite what Kirk Triplett says, Jerry Kelly will always be a Madisonian. Even if going forward he spends a chunk of his winters living down the street from Triplett in sunny Arizona.
Kelly’s quest for his first professional victory in his home state got off to a good start Friday as he shot a 7-under-par 65 in the first round of the American Family Insurance Championship at University Ridge Golf Course.
That was good enough to give him a one-shot lead over David Frost, who strung together three birdies late in his round to take sole possession of second place.
Madison’s other favorite son, tournament host Steve Stricker, shot a 5-under 67 to share third place with a crowd that included Triplett, David Toms, Duffy Waldorf, Corey Pavin and Tom Gillis.
The opening 65 is a good omen for Kelly, who has opened with 65 or better in three previous PGA Tour Champions events and has won all three.
If history repeats this weekend, a Kelly victory would be celebrated by his many friends and family members who fully appreciate how special it would be to him.
And the way Triplett sees it, this might just be his last chance to claim it as a hometown triumph.
“Well, you know, you guys claim Jerry, but Jerry just bought a house down the street from me in Paradise Valley, Arizona,” said Triplett, winner of the inaugural AmFam in 2016. “So once he spends a winter down there, you may never see Jerry again.”
Despite his lifelong Madison roots, Kelly admitted the Wisconsin winters have taken their toll and he figured it was time to get a place where he can escape at times and work on his game in more welcoming conditions.
“I definitely have gone to the dark side for a few months of the year,” he said. “It got increasingly hard as I got older. I need to go somewhere where it's warm. And my wife is tired of being in a suitcase in hotels and then all of a sudden renting for that long and packing everything up. It's like, let's just get a place. Hey, I'm not getting rid of this one, no. I'm in Madison, so it's good.”
After something of an uneven front nine Friday, Kelly got it going on the back with five birdies in an eight-hole span to surge to the lead.
He failed to birdie any of the three par 5s on the front nine, and had an ugly mis-hit on his second shot on No. 9, which helped him figure out something about his swing that helped him on the back.
“I didn’t really get into a rhythm early,” Kelly said. “I didn’t play the par 5s particularly well. To get this golf course at 7 (under) without getting the par 5s, that gives me promise. It lets me know that there’s still more in there.”
In contrast to Kelly, Stricker took advantage of the par 5s, with birdies on four of them to match Billy Mayfair for the best par-5 performance in the field. Those were his only birdies until the 18th hole, when he sank a long putt for just the second birdie on that hole for the day.
“I gave myself some opportunities, but nothing really close,” Stricker said. “I had a couple 10- or 15-footers, but I was always kind of in that 20- to 25-foot range, it seemed like.
“(I was) playing a little defensive at times. The greens are quick, they get away from you. The wind is gusty, so you kind of had to pay attention a little bit on the greens. But I hit a lot of good putts from that range. Played the par 5s well and then was finally able to get that nice one at the end, which is always fun to do on 18.”
Frost, playing in one of the later groups out on the course, put together birdies on Nos. 15, 16 and 17 to grab a spot in today’s final group along with Kelly and Triplett.
“I didn't drive it very well, but managed to make some long putts,” said Frost, who matched his best round of the year. “You know, I had a little stretch there, 15, 16, 17 where I made three nice birdies, one really long putt on 17. So, you know, if I could strike it better tomorrow and the putter still stays warm, that would be great.”
Kelly, who has played bogey-free on his last 51 holes at University Ridge going back to the second round last year, knows he’ll be keyed up to build on his lead in the second round. And he’s not concerned about getting too fired up about it.
“I love the juices,” he said. “I just have to learn how to control them. I never will control them. That’s just my M.O. I’ll just do my best every single time. You’ve got to feel good.
“When you shoot the lowest round and you’re playing well, there’s no negatives whatsoever. It’s just go out and do it again two more days. No medals on Friday.”
