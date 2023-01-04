NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Alvis G. Davis, 1500 block of Deane Boulevard, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, receiving stolen firearm.
The Racine Police have released the names of the two victims killed in a New Year’s Day bar shooting.
Racine Mayor Cory Mason calls the situation "terrible" and neighbors react with shock following a shooting that leaves two people dead inside a Racine tavern as patrons are ringing in the new year.
Roesing Furniture, a family-owned business that began 120 years ago, is closing its doors in Rochester after four generations of Roesings making friendly service a successful formula for competing in the furniture business.
CALEDONIA — “I’m going to cut out your eye and feed it to you,” a woman reportedly said after assaulting her mother due to an argument about porn.
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly stole a 16-year-old’s phone at gunpoint and threatened to kill her family and dog.
On Tuesday, an officer was sent to an alleged assault in progress at the 1100 block of N. Wisconsin Street. It was advised a man had stabbed another man in the back and then ran upstairs to hide.
The family of the 69-year-old man killed in a hit and run on Dec. 22 are planning a vigil for him on Sunday at 6 p.m. at the location of the collision across from 1809 Erie St. The RPD is investigating and asking anyone with information to reach out to investigators.
The woman allegedly kicked and screamed at officers, and there were periods of time where she would hit her head on the kitchen floor. She reportedly spat at officers and said "I ain't going without no fight."
The Racine Police Department has located the vehicle suspected in the fatal hit & run that killed a local man on Dec. 22. However, there have been no arrests and the case remains under investigaton.
A Racine man has been accused of breaking into multiple cars and assaulting a man in the same night.
