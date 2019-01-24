12419-OLIVER-MUG.jpg

Alsalvo Oliver, 56, 1600 block of Sixteenth Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (PTAC, as a party to a crime), maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of cocaine (PTAC, as a party to a crime), possession of drug paraphernalia (PTAC, as a party to a crime).

