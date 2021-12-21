 Skip to main content
Alphonso D. Hansbrough

Alphonso Hansbrough

Alphonso D. Hansbrough, 1600 block of 16th Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), misdemeanor theft (domestic abuse assessments).

