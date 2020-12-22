 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alontae L Taylor
0 comments

Alontae L Taylor

  • 0
Alontae Taylor

Alontae L Taylor, 100 block of McKinley Avenue, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer, burglary (commit battery on a person), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News