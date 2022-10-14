Alondro L. Pratt Jr., 1400 block of Marquette Street, Racine, criminal damage to property.
Residents of a suburban Racine area neighborhood are breathing a collective (but nervous) sigh of relief following the removal of a “vicious” dog from its owner’s home after it bit a 78-year-old woman and the woman who went to protect her. The situation has only gotten more complex from there.
Two people died and six more were injured when the van they were in rolled over and caught fire on an onramp in Milwaukee Wednesday morning. The passengers in the vehicle were replacement workers on their way to the Case factory in Mount Pleasant, where local unionized employees have been on strike since May 2. Dozens of passenger vans have been arriving and leaving the factory daily for most of the five months of the strike so far as negotiations remain stalled between CNHi and United Auto Workers.
Half a dozen tornadoes possibly occurred in southeastern Wisconsin Wednesday.
64-year-old woman flown by Flight for Life, hospitalized after being hit by car Sunday evening in Racine
An 85-year-old man "inadvertently operated his vehicle forward in the driveway when he thought he was operating in reverse," the Racine Police Department reported.
Union Grove fast-food restaurant sets new mark for good karma: 23 customers in a row 'pay it forward'
WATCH NOW: Employees at this McDonald's could hardly believe what they were seeing after a drive-through customer offered to 'pay it foward' for the next person in line — setting off a chain reaction of good karma.
It was the second lockdown at Case in as many weeks.
The first play of the game for the Park High School football team Friday night was called back because of a penalty.
Caledonia man accused of harassing homeless people for a TikTok video before being arrested in Racine
A Caledonia man has been accused of harassing homeless people for the purposes of making an embarrassing TikTok video while pretending to be an FBI agent.
Not even two years after it opened, the Caledonia location of Paparazzi Ice Cream Shop is permanently closed. The owners ceased operations mainly because of a move to Columbus, Georgia. Warmer weather, staffing shortages and higher success rates of Black-owned businesses in the South were other reasons.
Two Racine County stops are scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 8.