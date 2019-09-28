AJ Allmendinger raced to his first NASCAR victory in five years Saturday in the Xfinity Series race on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway at Concord, N.C.
Allmendinger has transitioned this season from full-time racing to the broadcast booth, but agreed to drive a handful of Xfinity Series races for Kaulig Racing. He’s been competitive in his five starts and delivered the win Saturday.
It was Allmendinger’s first victory since he won in a Cup car in 2014. His last Xfinity Series victory was in 2013, and he’s now has three career Xfinity wins.
“The last few years were rough,” Allmendinger said of his firing at the end of last season from JTG-Daugherty Racing. He then thanked Matt Kaulig for giving him this partial opportunity to still race.
“He asked me to come in and help him build his team, and I can’t thank him enough.”
Allmendinger led 20 of the 67 laps in the win for Chevrolet. His car still needed to pass post-race inspection, something it failed to do in two of his previous four races with Kaulig.
Reigning series champion Tyler Reddick finished second and was followed by Austin Cindric, Justin Allgaier and Noah Gragson.
Cole Custer finished eighth and joined Christopher Bell as two drivers already advanced into the second round of the playoffs.
MONSTER CUP PLAYOFFS: The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway was created specifically to add a unique venue to NASCAR’s playoffs and the hybrid road course doesn’t disappoint. As a reminder, last year’s inaugural event ended with the leaders crashing each other trying to win.
A return trip to this 17-turn, 2.28-mile circuit hasn’t made the course any more comfortable, and a multitude of drivers have spun off track, hit the tire barriers and struggled to get through a rebuilt chicane. It makes for a curious challenge in Sunday’s elimination race, when the 16-driver playoff field will be trimmed by four.
“This place is so treacherous and there’s just not a lot of room for error,” Chase Elliott said Saturday after posting the fastest lap in final practice. “To make a move on somebody comes with a little bit of risk. I think it’s going to be a really aggressive race.”
The stakes are high for the championship field as only Martin Truex Jr., winner of the opening two playoff races, Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch have locked themselves into the second round. Brad Keselowski advances with a 34th-place finish, Denny Hamlin moves on by finishing 33rd and Joey Logano only needs to finish 29th.
Elliott, winner on the road course at Watkins Glen in August, needs to finish 16th or better. But he had a poor qualifying effort — he was 19th while Hendrick Motorsports teammates William Byron, Alex Bowman and Jimmie Johnson were first, second and fourth — and knows he must deliver Sunday.
But The Roval is so unlike anything else on the NASCAR circuit that drivers have struggled in every on-track session. Truex had to change his engine during Saturday’s final practice when his gears malfunctioned, and Johnson damaged his car when he rolled off course and backed into the tire barrier.
It was Truex and Johnson a year ago who wrecked each other with the checkered flag in sight, allowing Ryan Blaney to dart past them for the victory.
That precedent has the field nervous, particularly the four drivers at risk of elimination. Bowman, Clint Bowyer, Kurt Busch and Erik Jones will all try to race their way into the second round, but Jones almost certainly needs to win to overcome a 42-point penalty levied when his car failed inspection last weekend.
The rest of the field is bunched very tight together with the possibility of some major point shuffling Sunday.
Byron, a Charlotte native, starts on the pole alongside Bowman, his teammate and challenger for a spot in the second round. Byron is in the final transfer position, just two points ahead of Bowman.
FORMULA ONE: Charles Leclerc clinched his fourth straight pole position and championship leader Lewis Hamilton was second in qualifying at Formula One’s Russian Grand Prix Saturday at Sochi, Russia.
Leclerc finished 0.402 seconds clear of Hamilton, with Leclerc’s Ferrari teammate Sebastian Vettel third fastest at the Sochi Autodrome.
Hamilton is bidding for his first win since the summer break and his Mercedes team is often the dominant force in Russia, having won all of the five races staged here. Hamilton is 65 points ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas in his quest for a sixth world title, but looks to have his work cut out against Leclerc.
